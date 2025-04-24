Columbus Municipal Chief of Police receives L.E.A.D. award

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Chief of Police at the Columbus Municipal School District Police Department receives a national award.

Natashea Brown was awarded “Mississippi Instructor of the Year” by Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence.

L.E.A.D. is a nationwide nonprofit that works with communities to help students understand the dangers of drugs and violence.

Chief Brown was presented with the award at the 10th annual 21st Century Drug and Violence Prevention Training Conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Chief Brown said one of the most rewarding parts of teaching L.E.A.D. is witnessing the program’s impact firsthand.

Brown said the impact has extended beyond the classroom and into the lives of students.

