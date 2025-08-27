Columbus Municipal Judge Goodwin sidelined due to health concern

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders are having to call in some temporary help to take care of City Court business.

Municipal Judge Gary Goodwin has been sidelined by a health concern and is expected to be out for some time.

To keep the case log from backing up too badly, the Columbus City Council appointed two Judges pro tem.

Retired Chancery Court Judge Dorothy Colom will preside over misdemeanor cases and will be holding court in the mornings.

Shane Thompkins will be handling felony cases in the afternoon and evening sessions.

The two are expected to stay in position until Goodwin can return to the bench.

