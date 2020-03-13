Columbus Municipal School District Cancels Classes For Next Week

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-Columbus Municipal School District is the latest to extend its spring break for students.

Due to coronavirus concerns, all classes and extra-curricular activities and practices are canceled for next week.

Employees will report on March 16th to begin developing a plan on how things will operate going forward.

CMSD encourages students who went on a cruise or out of state, or have been in contact with someone that may have the coronavirus or symptoms of the virus, to seek medical attention.

Although classes are canceled, the school district will serve breakfast 7 A.M. to 9 A.M. and lunch from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M at every school location.