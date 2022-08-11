Columbus Municipal School District could have interim Superintendent

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District could have an interim leader as early as Thursday evening.

A special called meeting with the board of trustees is scheduled for six o’clock tonight.

Former Superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat resigned on Tuesday, just before the board was set to meet and discuss her employment with the district.

The agenda calls for the discussion of an interim superintendent.

Board members will also consider allowing a current assistant superintendent to make personnel recommendations and make some decisions.