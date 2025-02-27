Columbus Municipal School District to host Career Fair

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Unmask your potential at the Columbus Municipal School District’s Career Fair.

The event will be Saturday, March 1, from 9 am to 11 am at the Brandon Central Office.

Eager individuals looking to find their next career will have the opportunity to do on-site interviews at the fair.

The district is looking for people who have a passion to educate, elevate the district, and a success-oriented mindset.

Opportunities available include: Building Administrators, Athletic Director, Teachers in grades K-12, Assistant Teachers, Counselors, Maintenance Workers, Custodians, Bus Drivers, and Cafeteria Workers.

To register for the event just scan the QR code, or visit columbuscityschool.org/careerfair.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.