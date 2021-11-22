Columbus murder suspect found in Wyoming

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus murder suspect on the run has been found in Wyoming.

19-year-old Kingduron Pyle is suspected of shooting and killing 23-year-old Shad Reese.

Earlier this month, Reese was found dead in his vehicle on the 14 hundred block of 10th Avenue North, near the Union Academy School.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says Pyle was arrested in Shoshoni, Wyoming.

According to Magnolia State Live, On November 20th Shoshoni police surrounded the motel where Pyle was staying after he was involved in an argument.

Pyle attempted to escape by running behind the motel.

Pyle was quickly arrested and taken to jail.

An extradition hearing was scheduled for today.