Columbus murder trial ends in mistrial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus murder trial ended in a mistrial.

Israel Buckhalter was indicted for second-degree murder and shooting into a dwelling.

He’s accused of shooting and killing his cousin, Desi Shepherd, in July 2020.

Testimony started on May 14.

District Attorney Scott Colom said some crime scene photos were the reason for the mistrial.

The defense attorney claimed to not have them and wanted to examine the photographs before asking an expert to testify.

