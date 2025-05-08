Columbus native appointed president Jackson State University

JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – A Columbus native is now leading Jackson State University.

Dr. Denise Jones Gregory was appointed to serve as Interim President by the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning.

The move comes after Dr. Marcus Thompson submitted his resignation on Wednesday. It was effective immediately.

This marks the third president in less than a decade to resign from their position as president of JSU.

Gregory is also the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at JSU.

She has more than 20 years of experience in higher education, including time at Samford University in Birmingham.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.