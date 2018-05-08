Columbus nightclub to curb hours following nearby shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The nightclub across from the scene of a shooting this past weekend in Columbus will change its hours.

Club Elevation operators will now close the business one hour earlier, at midnight.

They’ve also agreed to put up signs banning loitering and trespassing.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the city will do its part by clearing back some brush and installing new lighting.

The shooting that injured two people early Saturday morning happened across the street from Club Elevation.

Shelton says these measures match the city’s response to other shooting that happened near other night spots.

City leaders will revisit the decision in 90 days.

No one has been arrested in the investigation. If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.