Columbus officers make burglary arrest at convenience store
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A quick response led to a quick arrest in a Columbus convenience store burglary.
CPD officers were alerted to an alarm at Union Stop in the 1200 block of Main Street shortly before 5 Sunday morning.
When they arrived, they quickly located where the burglar entered the building.
Officers found that a suspect was still inside the store.
They arrested Carlos Morgan.
Morgan has been charged with Burglarizing a Commercial Business.
