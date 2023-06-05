Columbus officers make burglary arrest at convenience store

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A quick response led to a quick arrest in a Columbus convenience store burglary.

CPD officers were alerted to an alarm at Union Stop in the 1200 block of Main Street shortly before 5 Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they quickly located where the burglar entered the building.

Officers found that a suspect was still inside the store.

They arrested Carlos Morgan.

Morgan has been charged with Burglarizing a Commercial Business.

