Columbus organizations team up for annual Turkey Drive

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Community Benefit Committee are teaming up to make sure area residents have the main course.

The organizations are hosting the annual Turkey Drive to collect birds for this year’s Turkey Giveaway.

They are asking area residents and businesses to help their neighbors have a Happy Thanksgiving by donating frozen turkeys.

You can drop off those turkeys at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office until November 21.

Last year the CBC and the Sheriff’s Office gave away 1,800 turkeys.

‘Well, this is the main course for the meal. We want to make sure that everybody has a turkey for their Thanksgiving meal. Not everybody can afford to go out and buy a turkey, we want to make sure that everybody has a good Thanksgiving, and this is one way we can give back by donating turkeys to our community.” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

The Turkey Giveaway is open to Lowndes County residents. It will be November 23, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Lowndes County Sportsplex on North Frontage Road.

This is the 5th year for the giveaway.

