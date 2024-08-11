Columbus P.D. makes arrest in Saturday evening shooting case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – On Saturday, August 10 around 6:09 p.m. Columbus Police Department responded to Moores Creek Road by the Riverwalk for a gunshot victim.

Columbus P.D. said 18-year-old Abria Harris suffered a single gunshot wound to her head.

Harris was pronounced deceased on scene by Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant.

Dietrix Cunningham is being charged with Murder and is being held at Lowndes County Detention Center awaiting an Initial Appearance.

