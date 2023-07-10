Columbus Parks and Rec announces after-school program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With schools beginning soon, Columbus Parks and Recreation has announced its after-school program.

Starting July 27, the program will offer homework help and a safe environment for kids after school. The program lasts until 5:30 at the Sim Scott and Townsend Centers throughout the school year. Registration is open and costs $85 per child.

Columbus Recreation Department Director of Programs Chanda Williams spoke about the benefits of an after-school program.

“The after-school program is done for the safety of the parents to make sure they have a safe place for their kids to be while they are at work until they get off. Also just have a little bit of fun and recreational things to do. And just like the MSMS they really help the children with the homework part,” said Williams.

Columbus Parks and Rec is holding a family movie night on Saturday at 7:30.

