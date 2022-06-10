Columbus PD arrest six juveniles and one adult in recent weapon theft

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to arrest people suspected of stealing an officer’s weapons.

Chief Fred Shelton says six juveniles and one adult have been arrested in the investigation.

18-year-old Javarion Davis is charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle and auto burglary.

He remains in jail, and more arrests are expected.

Officers have recovered four guns, so far, but none of them belong to CPD. Other items have also been found.

Shelton believes the group stole a truck and then drove around looking for unlocked vehicles.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were burglarized.