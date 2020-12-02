Columbus PD ask residents and business owners to comply with COVID-19 mandates

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Columbus police say there will be consequences for businesses and individuals who refuse to comply with COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

During a press conference today, Police Chief Fred Shelton said the police department has gotten several complaints from citizens about businesses not enforcing the mask mandate – with employees and customers.

The city imposed a mandate in October. And on November 24th, Governor Tate Reeves added Lowndes County to his executive order requiring masks in public.

Shelton says they are relying on businesses and individuals to comply, but if they refuse they will face fines.

“If we can’t get voluntary compliance, then that’s part of when we have to step in. We want people to understand that this is an executive order issued by the governor of the state of Mississippi as well as a mandate issued from the city of Columbus under that same executive order to make the public safe,” said Police Chief Fred Shelton. “This is a public safety issue- not just an enforcement issue, but it is a public safety issue. People are actually dying from the COVID-19.”

Shelton also says some businesses are also violating a mandate that prohibits the sale of alcohol after 11 pm.

Fines associated with COVID-19 restrictions range from 300 to 1,000 dollars.