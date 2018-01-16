Columbus PD Investigating East Columbus Shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Police are investigating a late night shooting Monday.

Police say it happened on Juanita Street in East Columbus.

City spokesman Joe Dillon says a man, approximately 20 years old, was shot in the leg during an altercation.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police say the victim and another subject were in an altercation before the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

UPDATE 10:37pm- Columbus Police say the shooting victim admitted to accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

Police say the man was approximately 20 years old and is recovering.

No criminal activity is believed to be involved.

