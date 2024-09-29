Columbus PD make an arrest for multiple counts of Auto Burglary

Officers noticed that multiple vehicles in the parking lot had been tampered with, saw a male suspect matching the description, and made contact.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police make an arrest for multiple counts of Auto Burglary.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, around 4:40 a.m., Officers of Columbus PD responded to La Quinta Inn & Suites for a suspicious person looking in vehicles.

Officers noticed that multiple vehicles in the parking lot had been tampered with, saw a male suspect matching the description, and made contact.

The subject was identified as Antonio J. Weston.

Weston was arrested and charged with multiple counts of Auto Burglary.

He is being held at Lowndes County Adult Detention Center and is awaiting an initial appearance.

Columbus PD’s Investigation Division is on the case.

If you have any information regarding this case call Crime Stoppers or the Columbus Police Department.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X