Columbus PD makes 3 arrests in auto burglary case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – On Saturday, Aug. 31, around 4:25 a.m., Officers with The Columbus Police Department responded to the 2200 Block of Shannon Avenue about an Auto Burglary.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said that she saw a man in her vehicle under her car porch.

Around 4:30 a.m., Columbus PD received another call in the same area about an auto burglary.

Officers were able to locate and arrest 3 juveniles on O’Leary Lane.

All 3 were charged with Auto Burglary and Accessory After the Fact.

The 3 Juveniles were taken to the Lowndes County Juvenile Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may follow.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X