Columbus PD makes arrest after responding to accident

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest for multiple charges.

On February 8th around 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Tuscaloosa Road for an accident in front of Cloud 9.

Frank Hamler, the driver of a 2013 white Ford Mustang, exited the parking lot of Cloud 9 at a high speed, hitting 3 vehicles.

Hamler was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Driving Under the Influence, and Possession of Marijuana.

Hamler was taken to the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center and is now out on bond.

