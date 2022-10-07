Columbus PD respond to fake active shooter call at Columbus High School

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating after an active shooter call came in at Columbus High School. The department says it is a hoax.

Columbus police and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s department responded within moments to the threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Deputies quickly swept the school and determined there was no threat.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says it was a prank call. A fake threat. No shots were fired. No guns have been found.

The school was placed on lockdown immediately.

Columbus city spokesman Joe Dillon said that Police and deputies plan to remain in proximity to the school this afternoon.

Parents were lined up at the school office just before noon, hoping to check students out.

It appears some students are being allowed to leave with an adult guardian.

TPD has received reports that multiple schools in Mississippi and the southeast are receiving threats.

Tupelo Schools received the same threat at approximately 11:30 am Friday. Regular classes are not in session at TPSD due to fall break. Staff that is on campuses are secure at this time.

We will continue to update you as we get more information.