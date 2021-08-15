Columbus pd search for suspect in connection to armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a residence August 15th.
Chief Shelton said the victim was asleep in their home on 7th Street South when the suspect entered the house through an unlocked door.
The suspect asked the victim to withdraw money from an ATM and to drop him off on 5th Avenue South.
No injuries are being reported.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing dark clothes and a maroon gator neck mask on his face.
If you have any information please call Columbus police or Crimestoppers.