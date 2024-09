Columbus PD search for wanted person

On Friday, August 30, a Felony Warrant was signed for Areiona Natwan Williams.

Williams is wanted by the Columbus Police Department on multiple counts of Intimidating a Witness.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Areiona Williams please call 911, The Columbus Police Department at (662) 244-3500, or Crime Stoppers at (662) 494-0109.

