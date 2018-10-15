Columbus PD Search for Gunman Behind Latest Homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Police Chief Fred Shelton says Columbus’ latest homicide was not a random act.

“I do strongly feel like somebody knows about this crime, or they may have at least been the last person that was there.”

Chief Shelton also says he’s going to need more than a strong ‘feeling’ to solve this crime.

Saturday, Columbus detectives were called to the 300 block of 11th Street South. When they arrived they found Markcus Maurice Pate, 34, dead from a gunshot wound.

“We are going to send the body to Jackson, and the coroner, to find out the exact cause of death,” Shelton explained. “The evidence we collected on Saturday; We are sending it to our crime lab and they are processing fingerprints and any other evidence, that might help us determine what happened and who the suspect was.”

According to Chief Shelton, the apartment the victim was in was locked, and there was no sign of forced entry, which could mean one thing.

“We believe the suspect and the victim knew each other in some type of way.”

Not far from the scene, another homicide took place two weeks prior. Walter James Kyle, 56, was found with a gunshot wound. In this case police say, the suspect, Terry Bradford, 55, also knew the victim in some capacity.

“We are still interviewing Mr. Bradford, and any other witnesses,” Shelton said. “We are also waiting for the physical evidence we’ve submitted to the crime lab to help us and give us more information as well.”

The Chief wants to remind residents that these aren’t random acts of violence, and is encouraging witnesses to come forward with information. Shelton says being visible in the community will help solve crimes like these, while pushing back against Columbus’ bad rap.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.