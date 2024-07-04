Columbus PD steps up recruiting, steps up image

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department has stepped up its recruiting game and its image, as well.

According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, some of his officers didn’t have enough uniforms to last an entire workweek.

The clothing was torn from everyday wear and tear, mismatched in color, and some pieces were coming loose at the seams.

Daughtry said his officers now look the part of a well-respected police department.

“I’m proud and thankful that every officer for the Columbus Police Department has a full set of uniforms. The uniforms are the most modern as far as technology. So, on these hot days, like we’ve had in the last couple of days, the officers have come in saying how much more comfortable they are. We changed the patch. They felt like it was a new day at the Columbus Police Department. The pride is coming back to CPD,” said Daughtry.

The chief is expecting new gear for patrol vehicles, new cameras, and more within the upcoming months

