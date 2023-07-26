Columbus PD’s newest camera aims to help catch litterbugs

cpd

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department’s newest camera is serving a dual purpose.

It’s located on Pickensville Road, in what’s known as the “S” curve.

City Spokesman Joe Dillon said the camera is set up to help officers with investigations and to help identify people dumping trash on the property across the street.

The city has been battling litterbugs at the site for years.

There are over 50 cameras throughout the city.

