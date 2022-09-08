Columbus personnel from several agencies train for potential disasters

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Disaster can strike at any time, so first responders train all the time.

Thursday, in Columbus personnel from several agencies came together to put that training to the test.

Lowndes County EMA hosted its annual disaster drill at Vibrant Church.

Columbus Police and Fire personnel, paramedics from Baptist Hospital, MEMA officials, and Columbus Air Force Base emergency crews, along with nursing students from MUW responded to a simulated E-3 tornado.

The drill tests response times and emergency plans from the various departments.

It also tests communication among the departments.

“We used this opportunity to test our hospital resources as far as patient flow from the ER, trauma, and general surgery and critical care, and see how we move patients throughout our hospital,” said Madison Guyton, Admin Director BMHGT.

“To work with the emergency partners in our area, hospitals, police, and fire departments. To come together to work a scenario on the other end where they receive treatment, so they may know in the future how to better give treatment,” said Tyler Wheat, MUW Public Affairs.

The agencies involved will discuss what procedures worked, and where things can be improved in the future.