Columbus Pilgrimage Jubilee of Homes declared a success

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The 2022 edition of the Columbus Pilgrimage Jubilee of Homes has wrapped up, and organizers are declaring it a success.

This is the first year that the popular event has been run by the Columbus Preservation Society, an organization largely made up of tour homeowners.

Early returns show that over 12 hundred tickets were sold, including many school groups.

New events like Lunch and Learn were also well-received.

“It was very successful. This was the first year, of course, the Preservation Society took over the Pilgrimage. Online sales were offered for the first time this year. The majority of the people did purchase tickets online and seemed to enjoy the convenience of that,” Jerry Fortenberry, Columbus Preservation Society.

The Preservation Society is looking at what worked this year and already beginning to plan for next Spring.