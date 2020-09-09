Columbus police actively looking for gunman in East Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – Two people continue to recover from gunshot wounds, as Columbus police look for a gunman.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says there was an argument that started at a store and then moved to the 100 block of Gaylane Drive.

- Advertisement -

The incident happened about 10 PM in the east Columbus neighborhood.

Shelton says several people were involved in the argument.

Officers are looking for at least one suspect and possibly more.

No arrest has been made.

The people that were shot had non life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.