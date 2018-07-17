Columbus Police Add New Officers And Assistant Chief To Department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Police Department adds to its ranks with the addition of a new assistant chief and three new officers.

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Edrick Hall was sworn in as the city’s assistant chief.

- Advertisement -

Hall comes to the Friendly City from Indianola where he spent the past two years as the Chief of Police.

Stacey Deans was sworn in as captain of the Criminal Investigation Unit, and Nathaniel Brauer and Hakeem Mays join the patrol ranks.

Chief Fred Shelton said Brauer and Mays will head to the police academy in the next few weeks.