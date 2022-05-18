Columbus police are investigating a shooting at Sim Scott Park

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting at a northside park.

The gunfire happened about 8 o’clock Tuesday night at Sim Scott Park.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says officers were in the area and heard the shots.

When they arrived at the park people were leaving.

The incident was caught on a camera the city recently installed in the area.

No one was injured and no property was reported damaged.

Investigators have not made an arrest.

If you know anything about this shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app.