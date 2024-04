Columbus shooting investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting.

The gunfire happened on Beech Street, in east Columbus, on Thursday night.

Several shots were fired.

No one was injured.

However, a house was struck with one of the bullets.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or use the P3 Tips App.