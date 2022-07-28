Columbus police are investigating an overnight shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating an overnight shooting, where over a dozen shots were fired into a home.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue North, at about 3 AM this morning.

Investigators say 15 casings were recovered and five bullets hit a home.

No one was injured inside the house, which is only blocks away from the Columbus police department.

CPD has not made an arrest in the case.

If you have any information about this shooting call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.