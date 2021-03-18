Columbus Police are searching for a robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Family Dollar Store.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the incident happened around 8:50 pm following a late-night Wednesday incident at the Family Dollar Store on 202 Alabama Street.

Apparently, the robber went behind the counter, produced a weapon, and took an undetermined amount of cash from the store.

The suspect is believed to be wearing a white mask, a green jacket with the hood pulled up, gloves, and a black jogging suit. Chief Shelton says no injuries are reported.

If you have information, text anonymously on the P3 Tips app or Contact Crimestoppers.