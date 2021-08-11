Columbus police are searching for Caleb Gardner

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to search for a shooting suspect.

Detectives want to talk with 21-year-old Caleb Gardner of Columbus.

A car he was believed to be driving at the time has been recovered after last week’s shooting.

Call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers if you know where Gardner is today.

The gunfire happened last Thursday at Southside Market, which is on 4th Street South.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says Gardner and two customers were arguing before the shooting started.

Two people were hit by bullets and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the gunfire send an anonymous text on the P3 Tips app.