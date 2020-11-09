Columbus Police are searching for suspect in Monday morning shooting

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – The man killed after an argument in the middle of a Columbus street has been identified.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says 24-year-old Tarcari Tyshun Walker is the victim in today’s shooting.

The gunfire happened at the intersection of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue North, just after noon today.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says investigators believe Walker was shot in the street and ran onto the front porch of a nearby home.

Walker died at the scene. This was no random shooting, though.

Shelton says he believes Walker and the suspect knew each other since Walker freely walked up to the jeep and engaged in an argument.

“Right now we’re still trying to develop suspects. We are asking the public if they do have any information concerning this or any other crimes, we’re looking for a red or a burgundy Jeep,” said Police Chief Fred Shelton. “A red or burgundy Jeep drive by a single black male. So if anyone has any information or anything that could help us in this investigation, we would be glad to get it.”

While early in the investigation, Shelton says officers have started searching for a suspect. This is an on-going investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at