Columbus police are searching for suspect involved in shooting cars

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are looking for the people that shot up four cars at an apartment complex.

Investigators were back at Country Air Apartments, just off of Lehmberg Road, this morning.

The shooting happened about 9:45 Tuesday night.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says four vehicles were damaged.

The suspects ran from the complex but officers did recover one gun.

This is the second shooting in two weeks at the east Columbus complex. There was also a shooting there in May.

Shelton believes the gunfire is between two groups that have an ongoing feud.