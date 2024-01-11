Columbus police arrest man accused of purse snatching

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of taking an elderly woman’s purse is in jail.

34-year-old James Earl Roland was charged with grand larceny.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Roland was arrested on January 11.

The woman’s purse was taken at Food Giant, in east Columbus, last weekend.

Daughtry said the victim had her purse in the shopping cart, and the man came up, grabbed it, and ran away.

No one was hurt.

The chief told WCBI that the public played an important role in giving officers tips about Roland and where he was located.

