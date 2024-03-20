Columbus police arrest man for alleged stolen gun, drug charges

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police arrested a man for an alleged stolen gun and drug charges after dozing off behind the wheel.

Around 5 a.m., an officer noticed Corey White was sleeping at the gas pump at Sprintmart near Highway 45 and Bluecutt Road.

After a welfare check on White, the officer discovered a gun that was reported stolen out of Madison, Alabama along with marijuana and paraphernalia.

White was charged with possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

He is also facing charges from a separate agency.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X