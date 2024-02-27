Columbus police arrest man for allegedly stabbing his grandmother

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus grandmother was attacked by her grandson, according to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

Daughtry told WCBI News that his officers received a call for help just after 2 a.m.

When they arrived in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue, officers found a 72-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

Her 22-year-old grandson Carlos Pruitt was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon.

The chief said the grandmother was treated and transported to BMH and is listed in stable condition.

Pruitt was transported to the Lowndes County detention center.

