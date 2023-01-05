Columbus police arrest man in deadly Christmas Eve party shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting.

22-year-old Gregory Morris was charged with murder.

He had a court appearance this afternoon.

Morris was injured in the shooting melee.

He was also arrested last year in connection with an April 26 shooting.

The Columbus man is being held without bond.

The holiday party shooting happened on Luxapilila Drive.

Morris, along with two others, was shot.

48-year-old Algene Hampton died after being shot.

Police said there was an argument between Morris and Hampton before the shooting started.

Family members told WCBI they had a rule that no one could have a gun at the party but someone did not comply.

The shooting remains under investigation.

