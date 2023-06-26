Columbus police arrest man on armed robbery charge at Waffle House

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Saturday trip to the Columbus Waffle House costs a couple of people more than their dinner tab.

Saturday, Columbus police were called to Waffle House for a report of armed robbery.

When they got there, they found that two people had been robbed at gunpoint in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Witnesses to the robbery were able to give police a good description of the suspect.

A short time later, officers arrested Quavis Shawnterris Betts.

Betts was charged with two counts of armed robbery, simple assault on a police officer, and disorderly conduct.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter