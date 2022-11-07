Columbus police arrest suspect during credit union burglary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An accused Columbus burglar was stopped in his tracks by an alarm and a police K9.

46-year-old Willie Coley is charged with burglary of a commercial building.

Officers responding to an alarm at Columbus Municipal Credit Union found a broken window when they arrived.

They also heard someone inside.

That’s when they called for backup, the K9 officer.

Coley was arrested inside the building.

