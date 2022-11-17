Columbus police arrest suspect in connection to Yo Bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been one week since the shooting outside Yo Bar in Columbus.

And, this evening Columbus investigators have arrested one person in connection with the shooting.

Larry Hudgins was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession with intent to distribute, and weapon possession by a felon. His bond has been set at $50,000.

There is a surveillance video from the shooting. It is from the owners of the bar, who have cooperated with the police and the investigation.

Three people went to the hospital and investigators found more than 60 shell casings scattered throughout the property.

Five vehicles were also damaged.

A preliminary hearing for Hudgins has been set for December 1 in Municipal Court.

Columbus investigators said there may be additional arrests as the investigation unfolds.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter