Columbus police arrest suspect reportedly burglarizing vehicle

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A watchful eye from the public led to a quick burglary arrest.

59-year-old Alvin Ussery was charged with burglary of an automobile and possession of paraphernalia.

Columbus police said officers were called to the Red Roof Inn on Tuesday morning about someone trying to break into a vehicle.

That’s where Ussery was arrested.

A lady there with him was also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Ussery remains in jail.

