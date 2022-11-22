Columbus Police arrest teenage suspect after an alleged shooting incident
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police arrested a teenager for allegedly shooting a gun into a home.
Law enforcement said the incident happened around 1 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of 4th Street South.
18-year-old Isaac Harris was arrested and charged with Shooting into a Dwelling.
If anyone has any additional information on this incident, contact the Golden triangle Crimestoppers.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter