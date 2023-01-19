Columbus Police arrest three women for VFW armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police arrested three women for last week’s armed robbery at the Veterans of Foreign War post.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry announced the arrests of Shanta Henley, and mother-daughter duo, Andrea Shinn, and Alexis Harris at a press conference this afternoon.

Henley and Harris are both charged with Armed Robbery and Conspiracy. Shinn is charged with Accessory to Armed Robbery, Conspiracy, and Felon in possession of a weapon.

Last Thursday night, suspects burst into the Columbus VFW, reportedly demanding money from employees and patrons, and striking a worker.

By the time police arrived, they were gone.

Investigators began checking video and canvassing the neighborhood and were able to get descriptions of the suspects and a vehicle.

Yesterday, an off-duty investigator spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one used. They pulled the vehicle over and took the occupants in for questioning.

That information led to the arrests.

“A lot of the crimes that we have are not like big cities. These are targeted crimes. You know, we don’t have anybody just random doing stuff. These people are targeting. That’s why we charged someone with Accessory because they planned this,” said Chief Joseph Daughtry.

“It means a lot. It means a lot to the community that the response we got from the Police department. We are thankful for them, and we’re here to help also,” said Phil Lovell, Commander VFW Post 4272.

Daughtry was quick to praise the dedication of his officers. He also said the investigation is still ongoing.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter