Columbus Police arrest two armed robbery suspects, searching for one

Joey Barnes,

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police arrested two armed robbery suspects and are looking for one more.

32-year-old Arsenio Wells and 18-year-old Charlie Owens III are both charged with armed robbery.

Robbery Arrest

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the alleged incident happened on April 14th.

Investigators believe the victim was picked up in a vehicle and driven around. After he bought a drink, police say the victim was robbed near Belle Avenue Grocery.

Officers are still looking for 20-year-old Eric Beckwith.

Once in custody, he will be charged with armed robbery.

If you know where Beckwith is, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P-3 Tips App.

Categories: Crime, Local News

This content provided by:

Related