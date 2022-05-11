Columbus Police arrest two armed robbery suspects, searching for one

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police arrested two armed robbery suspects and are looking for one more.

32-year-old Arsenio Wells and 18-year-old Charlie Owens III are both charged with armed robbery.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the alleged incident happened on April 14th.

Investigators believe the victim was picked up in a vehicle and driven around. After he bought a drink, police say the victim was robbed near Belle Avenue Grocery.

Officers are still looking for 20-year-old Eric Beckwith.

Once in custody, he will be charged with armed robbery.

If you know where Beckwith is, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P-3 Tips App.