Columbus police arrest two teens for carrying concealed guns

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police arrested two teenagers on gun charges.

Officers were called to the East Columbus McDonald’s after someone there noticed two people carrying what appeared to be concealed weapons.

Police arrested 19-year-old Tevis Turner and a 15-year-old.

They also confiscated a revolver and a semi-automatic pistol.

Turner and the juvenile are both charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

While it is legal to carry a concealed firearm without a permit in Mississippi, you have to be 21 or older to do so.

Turner is in the Lowndes County Jail. The juvenile is not being identified due to his age.

