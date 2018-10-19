Columbus Police asked to help identify 1976 Illinois homicide victim

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI, CPD)- It’s a cold case that dates back more than 40 years in Illinois. Now Columbus Police are being recruited to help identify the homicide victim.

The victim was found in a ditch in Morris, Illinois back in 1976.

She is an unidentified black female and she’s believed to have ties to Columbus and Lowndes County.

Authorities say she was wearing a strange sweater with the pattern seen in the sketch sent from the Grundy County Coroner’s Office.

If you know anything, you are asked to call Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1-800-530-7151.