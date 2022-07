Columbus police cameras capture shooting at Sim Scott Park

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police cameras capture another shooting near a busy park.

Officers were called to Sim Scott Park about 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

No one was injured in the gunfire.

Investigators believe the unidentified gunman shot at someone inside of a vehicle.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.